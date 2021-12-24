Just in: Nigeria’s Omicron cases jump to 45 amid fourth wave

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that no fewer than 45 persons have been confirmed to have contracted the fourth variant of the COVID-19, Omicron, across the country.

NCDC, meanwhile, linked the surge in the number of cases recorded between November and December 21st, 2021 to none adherence of Nigerians to the protocol put in place by the Presidential Steering Commission (PSC) on Coronavirus

These were disclosed by the Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, during a virtual chat with newsmen on Friday.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

