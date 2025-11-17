JUST IN: Nigeria’s inflation rate drops to 16% amid global rating

Nigeria’s inflation rate has shown a notable decline, easing to 16.05 per cent in October 2025, signaling gradual relief in the cost of living and offering a potential boost to consumer confidence across the nation.

If sustained, this drop in inflation could foster more stable economic activity and help ease the financial burden on the average Nigerian.

The latest Consumer Price Index and Inflation report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), released on Monday, revealed that the figure fell from 18.02 per cent in September, although month-on-month inflation edged up slightly by 0.93 per cent.

Food prices, a key driver of household expenditure, recorded a modest dip, declining by 0.37 per cent compared with the previous month.

According to the NBS, the October report marks the seventh consecutive month of declining headline inflation, reflecting easing price pressures across multiple sectors of the economy.

The Guild reports that this moderation in inflation could revive consumer spending and encourage investment, but sustaining the trend will require consistent monetary and fiscal discipline.

The report comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria, alongside other economic agencies, continues to implement measures aimed at stabilizing prices and strengthening the naira, in line with broader efforts to sustain economic growth and economic resilience.