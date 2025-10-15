JUST IN: Nigeria’s inflation rate drops below 20% after 3yrs

27.9 C
The Nigerian headline inflation has continued to record a fall, dropping to 18.02 percent in September 2025, the sixth consecutive reduction in the year.

The rate reduced by 2.1% from 20.12 per cent that was recorded in August, restoring the country’s inflation rate to the position it was before the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, administration left it before the election season commenced.

The statistics were contained in the Consumer Price Index and Inflation Data released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and made available to newsmen.

MORE DETAILS SOON

