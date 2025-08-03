JUST IN: Nigerian women basketball team wins 5th straight title

The Nigeria’s senior female basketball team, D’Tigress, has been crowned African champions after winning the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship after defeating Mali in the final.

With the win, Nigeria made history as the first country to win five consecutive Women’s Afrobasket championships, further cementing their dominance on the continent.

The team led by United State-based coach, Rena Wakama, clinched the title on Sunday at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, after defeating Mali by 78 to 64

