JUST IN: Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan, dies of cancer @ 44

A popular Nigerian singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly called Sound Sultan, has been confirmed to have passed on at the age of 44 after he lost the battle with cancer.

The singer, who became popular after releasing his hit song, ‘Jagbajantis’, was said to have died in the United States where he had gone for chemotherapy after been diagnosed with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Before leaving Nigeria, Sound Sultan, was said to have assured his numerous fans of his quick recovery, express gratitude to his well-wishers, insisting he would tell the story of his struggles himself.

Confirming the singer’s demise, Kayode Fasasi, a member of the deceased’s family, who broke the tragic news in a statement released on Sunday, disclosed that Sound Sultan was survived by three children.

Fasasi said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of multitalented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter Olanrewaju Fasasi a.k.a Soundsulatan.

“He passed away at the age of 44 following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. He is survived by his wife three children and his siblings”, he added.

The artiste’s career started in the 90s when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions and a few years later, he won several awards after releasing different soundtracks that became popular among the youths.

It would be recalled that after signing for Kennis Music, Sound Sultan released four albums before his contract expired in 2007, and teamed up with Baba Dee to start Naija Ninjas, a parent organisation for a record label, production outfit, and clothing line.

Sound Sultan worked in different music genres from Rap and Blues (R&B) to Afrobeat, soul, and Nigerian Fuji music. Under Naija Ninjas, he released ‘Back From The Future’ (2010) and signed Karma Da Rapper, Young GreyC, Shawn, and Blacka.

The rapper started working with Wyclef Jean after he featured alongside 2face Idibia and Faze on ‘Proud to be African’ from Wyclef’s ‘Welcome to Haiti: Creole 101’ album. They would later collaborate on two other projects.

