JUST IN: Nigerian Juju musician dies hours after 83rd birthday celebration

Nigerian popular Juju musician Ismaila Bello, popularly known as Ahuja Bello, has passed away at the age of 83, ending the life drama that affected his career.

Bello was said to have died less than 24 hours after celebrating his 83rd birthday with members of his family and fans, celebrating his contribution to the entertainment industry.

The sons of the deceased artiste, Adetunji Bello and Aderemi Bello, confirmed the development on Monday through their official social media handles.

Aderemi wrote: “Rest in peace my lovely dad, Alhaji Ahuja Bello, we love you but God loves you more”.

Born Ismaila Dele Bello on August 24, 1942, in Iseyin, Oyo State, Ahuja Bello was a prominent Juju musician, guitarist, and vocalist who made waves in the 70s and the 80s.

He started out as an electronic technician, followed his passion for music and formed his own band, “Ahuja Bello and His Golden Eagles Band”, in 1976.

A respected figure in the Nigerian Juju music scene, Ahuja Bello was known for his energetic performances and hit albums like “Awa ti Danfo” and “Ariya ti de”.

He traveled to London in 1979 to record “Ahuja in London”, where he became friends with legendary Reggae star, Bob Marley.

His career was cut short by an accident on July 24, 1982, a month before his 40th birthday, a development that crippled his career and