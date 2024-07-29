JUST IN: Nigerian female basketball team upsets Australia during Paris Olympics match

The Nigerian female basketball team, D’Tigress, has kicked started its medal pursuit at the 2024 Paris Olympics on a clean sheet after recording a victory against the Australian team.

D’Tigress victory was an upset for Australians that had been predicted to beat their African opponent considering that they were the third best team globally.

But against earlier predictions, the Nigerian basketballers on Monday displayed readiness to change their Olympic story, ending the game at 75 points as against the Australian that finished the tie with 62 points.

To maintain a lead over the Australians, the D’Tigress prevented its opponent from playing their usual game which had over the years earned them medals and good placement during Olympics and world championships.

During the game, Point guard Ezinne Kalu produced a clutch performance, inspiring the Rena Wakama-coached team to withstand a late rally from the Aussies at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium on Monday.

Kalu finished the game with 19 points and five rebounds helping Nigeria to a memorable win over the third-best team in the world and ended 20 losing streaks.

At the start, Australia showed some real urgency and was all over the Nigerian ladies in the opening few minutes.

Jade Melbourne and Ezi Magbegor led the early onslaught as the Opals raced to a 13-5 lead. However, D’Tigress, playing their second successive Summer Games, responded with a magnificent Kalu leading their lines.

They had their noses in front after the first quarter at 18-17 largely thanks to Kalu’s 11 points, which included three three-pointers.

Kalu continued to run the play in the second quarter. With Amy Okonkwo and Elizabeth Balogun adding to the Opals’ woes, the D’Tigresses went into half-time with a surprise 41-28 lead.

An astonishing 16 turnovers by the Aussie players had a telling say on the scoreboard. Nigeria, in comparison, had only eight in the first half.

The Opals, five-time Olympic medallists, needed a strong response in the second half. Despite some resolute defending from the Nigerian players, the Opals chipped away at the lead slowly with Alanna Smith leading the fightback.

Heading into the final quarter, the Aussies trailed by just four and had pulled themselves back into the basketball contest.

The final quarter proved to be a nervy affair. With just over six minutes left on the clock, the Opals trailed by just two before a disastrous spell of play transpired for them.

Smith, who had been excellent for her team, missed two free throws before Promise Amukamara converted both of hers for Nigeria. Promise then set up Okonkwo for a three-pointer which saw the reigning four-time African champions go seven points clear.

The lead allowed Nigeria to dictate the play and wrap up the match comfortably.

The D’Tigress will face host France in their next Group B match on Thursday before a showdown against world number 5, Canada next Monday.