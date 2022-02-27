Report on Interest
under logo

Abiodun signs N338.6bn 2021 budget into law, priorities…

The Guild

How Ogun man pay friend N10,000 to assassinate pregnant wife

The Guild

Kwara Govt. shuts down 10 schools over hijab controversy

The Guild
BoxingSportsTop Story

JUST IN: Nigerian-British boxer, Okolie, retains WBO belt, defeats Polish opponent

By The Guild

The Nigerian-British boxer, Lawrence Okolie, has retained his WBO cruiserweight belt with a comfortable points victory over his opponent, Michal Cieslak.

Okolie, who is known for his heavy punches, brought down the Polish challenger in the fifth round of the bout to instill fears into Cieslak.

The 29-year-old, in spite of the advantages, was not at his fluent best in a bout where both men continued to grapple and hold.

After the encounter held at London’s O2 Arena, the judges’ scorecards read: 117-110, 116-111, and 115-112, and announced Okolie as the winner of the bout.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 6072 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: