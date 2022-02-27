JUST IN: Nigerian-British boxer, Okolie, retains WBO belt, defeats Polish opponent

The Nigerian-British boxer, Lawrence Okolie, has retained his WBO cruiserweight belt with a comfortable points victory over his opponent, Michal Cieslak.

Okolie, who is known for his heavy punches, brought down the Polish challenger in the fifth round of the bout to instill fears into Cieslak.

The 29-year-old, in spite of the advantages, was not at his fluent best in a bout where both men continued to grapple and hold.

After the encounter held at London’s O2 Arena, the judges’ scorecards read: 117-110, 116-111, and 115-112, and announced Okolie as the winner of the bout.

MORE DETAILS SOON

