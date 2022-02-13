JUST IN: Nigerian boxer, Adesanya, defeats Australian opponent to retain UFC title

The Nigerian martial arts expert, Israel Adesanya, has defeated Robert Whittaker through a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) at #UFC271 to retain the Unification Fighting Champion (UFC) middleweight crown and became one of the greatest in the category.

Adesanya’s victory during the rematch against Whittaker, another household name in the category, has increased Nigerian’s victory at the martial art sports to 22 wins and one defeat.

Adesanya and his arch-rival, Whittaker, clashed for the second time in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Sunday with the Australian handed a chance at revenge but failed to utilize the advantages during the encounter.

The fight is Adesanya’s fourth title defence in the UFC middleweight category after wins against Yoel Romero, Paolo Costa and Marvin Vettori left him as the undisputed champion.

Over two years ago, Adesanya emerged victorious in their first fight at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia in 2019 to claim the middleweight title and he was confident of retaining the belt against a much improved Whittaker.

Adesanya scored a thunderous second-round knockout of Whittaker in during the first encounter to cap an amazing run in just his seventh fight with the promotion

