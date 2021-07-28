Report on Interest
Sports

JUST IN: Nigerian basketball team losses second Tokyo Olympics game to Germany

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Nigerian basketball team, D’Tigers, has lost its second game during the ongoing 20202 Tokyo Olympics against Germany at 99-92 points, leaving the team with a slim margin to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

 

MORE DETAILS SOON

