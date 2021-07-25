JUST IN: Nigerian basketball team loses Tokyo Olympics first game to Australia

The Nigerian Basketball team, D’ Tigers’, first game against the Australian team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has ended in a defeat after the West African team could not close a 17 point gap between it and their opponent.

At the end of the game supervised by a Spanish umpire, Castillo Luis, the Nigerian male basketball team net 67 points after the fourth quarter as against their opponent’s 84 points.

During the game played at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo on Saturday, the D’Tigers started perfectly and compete effectively with their opponent which resulted in both teams getting 23 points each.

Meanwhile, as the game progressed, the Nigerian team started losing grip and missed several opportunities that could have earned it more points; a deficiency that was capitalized upon by their opponent to win the three other quarters effectively.

In the second quarter, the West African team could only net 17 points against their opponent that ended the half with 20 points and increased the overall score to 43-40.

The third quarter was not different from the second with both teams separated by three points, 15-12, but at the fourth quarter, the Australians tightened their guard and prevented the D’Tigers from having easy access to their yellow zone, increasing their points by 26 as against their African opponent that could only manage 15 points.

The defeat, which was the second straight against their opponent, came 11 days after the team had a warmup match with Australia in Las Vegas, United States (US) which ended 108-69 in favour of their challenger.

