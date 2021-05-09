Just In: Nigerian Army arrests 13 Boko Haram members in Kano

No fewer than 13 suspected members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, have been detained by the Nigerian Army after arresting them within Hotoro axis of Kano State.

The 13 suspected members of the deadly group were picked up by the Nigerian Army around Filin Lazio in Hotoro while they were considering where to hibernate within the state.

As gathered, the alleged terrorist members were discovered and arrested by troops of 3-Brigade Nigerian Army during an operation to flush out all forms of criminality within its Area of Responsibility (AOR)

Confirming the arrest on Sunday, Director Army Public Relations for the Army, Mohammed Yerima, in a statement made available to The Guild, said that the quick response of the troop prevented the alleged terrorists from concluding their hibernation plans.

The statement reads: ” The ongoing operations is predicated on the need to apprehend criminals who may want to hibernate in any part of Kano state.

“The general public especially residents of Filin Lazio Hotoro, are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses as security forces are on top of the situation.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to use this medium to appeal to the peace-loving people of Kano State to maintain a high level of vigilance and continue to report any suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action”, he added.

