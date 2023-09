Nigeria’s fast rising Afrobeat artiste Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called MohBad, has been reported to have assed on at age 27.

The young popular artieste d earth came barely three months after he celebrated his 27 birthday with friends and relatives.

Mohbad’s death was announced on Tuesday by a Music executive, Ovie, through a post on his official social media handle, describing the development as shocking.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook