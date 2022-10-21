JUST IN: Nigeria U-17 female team defeats USA, qualifies for World Cup semi-final

The Nigerian U-17 female football team, Falconets, has qualified for the SEMI-FINAL of the ongoing Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) World Cup after defeating United States on penalties during the quarter-final match in India.
Falconets progressed to the semi-final stage of the tournament after winning 4-3 during a penalty shootout played at the end of 90 minutes.
Both teams could not edge out each other after 90 minutes of the game and ended the tie at 1-1 draw, leaving the referee with no option than to signal penalty shootout.
MORE DETAILS SOON
