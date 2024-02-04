The Nigerian U-17 female nation football team, Flamingoes, has thrashed the Central African Republic (C.A.R) 6-0 during first leg of their world cup qualifiers.

The team led by Coach Bankole Olowookere open the scoring 5minutes into the game through Bayelsa Queens forward, Edidiong Etim, with Imo strikers forward, Nwachukwu Prisca, increasing the goal tally to two.

The tally increased to four when Shakirat Moshood of Bayelsa Queens slotted the ball into the opponent’s net twice in the 42 and 45 minutes to ensure the Nigerian team end first half with 4-0 advantage.

During the game played at the Doula Stadium in Cameroun on Sunday, Edidiong added another goal 11 minutes into the second half, increasing the deficit against the C.A.R girls to five.

The Nigerian girls sealed the game in the 71st minutes of the game when Moshood bagged hattrick, adding the sixth goal to make the second leg scheduled for Saturday, February 10 in Nigeria an uphill task.

Olowookere and his girls during the game displayed essence of their weeks of camping which had 35 players invited to prepare towards securing qualifications to the 2024 scheduled to hold in Dominican Republic between 16th October and 3rd November.

The girls invited to camp include five goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders and 14 forwards.

Olowookere, who along with his assistants from the FIFA World Cup bronze medal-winning feat from India 2022 was restored to his position by the NFF Executive Committee earlier in the week, will lead his new birds to the first leg of the qualifiers scheduled for the weekend of 2nd – 4th February in Bangui, with the return leg to take place at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 10th February.

Goalkeepers: Ayomiposi Anifowose (Dream Stars Ladies); Elizabeth Boniface (Kwara Ladies); Chiamaka Enebeli (Remo Stars Ladies); Favour Edward (Naija Ratels); Jacqueline Opara (Imo Strikers)

Defenders: Prisca Nwachukwu (Imo Strikers); Jumai Adebayo (Naija Ratels); Ayoade Ibrahim (Remo Stars Ladies); Kausara Akanji (Dream Stars Ladies); Omolola Ibidun (Naija Ratels); Rokibat Azeez (Royal Queens); Patricia Habilah (Fosla Academy); Pelumi Olaleke (Royaltom Queens); Taiwo Adegoke (Remo Stars Ladies)

Midfielders: Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Mary Aderemi (Bayelsa Queens); Aishat Sanni (Dream Stars Ladies); Olanike Olanipekun (Jagunmolu Queens); Queen Joseph (Fosla Academy); Shakirat Moshood (Bayelsa Queens); Busayo Akinfolaju (Kaduna State)

Forwards: Edidiong Etim (Bayelsa Queens); Yetunde Ayantosho (Osun Babes); Harmony Chidi (Imo Strikers); Suliat Ajibade (Sunshine Queens); Precious Oscar (Imo Strikers); Tessy Ojiyovwi (Nasarawa Amazons); Dorathy Eshiet (Remo Stars Ladies); Chisom Chima (Ekiti Queens); Wuraola Olayinka (Ogun State); Tobiloba Sarafa (Ekiti Queens); Ijeoma Joseph (First Mahi Babes); Adanna Nwachukwu (Naija Ratels); Amarachi Ohiaeri (Green Foot); Ramota Kareem (Honey Badgers)