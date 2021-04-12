Updated: Nigeria, Saudi sight moon, declare Tuesday first day of Ramadan

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Saudi Arabian Supreme Court have declared Tuesday, April 13, 2021 as the first day of Ramadan after sighting the crescent moon, urging Muslims in the countries and across the world to commence the religious rites.

They said that the decisions were reached after the moon sighting committees of both countries reviewed all reports that indicated the Ramadan moon was sighted during sunset across the countries.

Declaring Tuesday the start of Ramadan in Nigeria, NSCIA President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, stated that the moon was signed in some locations in Nigeria.

And for Saudi, the Supreme Court explained that all reports that indicated that the Ramadan moon was eye-seen during sunset across the country were thoroughly reviewed by the committee.

The court noted that the month of Shaaban, which precedes Ramadan, end on Monday, 12th, April, 2021 which further indicated that the fasting month for able-bodied Muslims starts tomorrow.

Saudi’s declaration was contained in a statement released on Monday, stressing that the Umm al-Qura calendar further indicated that the last day of Shaaban, the month preceding Ramadan, the fasting month for able Muslims, has ended.

It said: “After having reviewed all reports submitted at its meeting, testifying that the moon of Ramadan was eye-seen at today’s sunset, the committee has decided, in accordance with the authentic Hadith of Prophet Mohammed (peace and blessings be upon him) in this regard, that tomorrow, Tuesday 1/9/1442 H, according to Umm al-Qura calendar, corresponding to 13/4/2021, is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan for this year 1442 H”.