JUST IN: Nigeria records three more LASSA fever deaths in 7days

No fewer than three Lassa Fever patients have been confirmed dead from nine cases recorded by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Ondo, Edo and Enugu States between August 8th and 14th, 2022.

The new developments, according to NCDC, increased the number of Nigerians that have passed on after contracting Lassa fever across the country in 2022 to 168.

In the week under review, 178 suspected cases were discovered across the country, from where nine persons found to have contracted the disease in their communities across the three states.

In the report released by NCDC on Saturday, the agency noted that the nine confirmed cases increased the number of Nigerians that have been treated of the disease in the year to 889 while the number of suspected cases rose to 6,304 after 178 were picked by its officials.

According to NCDC, the age group of Nigerians affected by the disease was between is between age 21 and 30 years and that more males have contracted the disease than females.

NCDC hinted that of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Ondo state has recorded more cases in 2022 with 30 percent and closely followed Edo with 26 percent and Bauchi 13 percent.

READ ALSO:

In the report tagged Lassa fever situation report, it added that 25 states of the federation have at least one confirmed case across 101 Local Government Areas.

Comparing the statistics recorded within the year to 2021, NCDC disclosed that the suspected Lassa fever cases last year was over 3,500 less than what was discovered across Nigeria.

It added that the number of confirmed cases were 354 in 2021 during week 32nd while in the year after, 2022, Nigeria has had over 530 cases that had been treated by medical experts in the country.

Also on the deaths recorded in the year-on-year comparison, NCDC in the report published on its website, noted that in 2021, the country had less number of casualities from Lassa fever, recording 83 but in 2022, medical experts have confirmed double of the patients, 168, dead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

