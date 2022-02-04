JUST IN: Nigeria records 40 Lassa fever deaths in 30 days

No fewer than 40 of the 211 persons that were reported to have contracted Lassa Fever across Nigeria in January 2022, were said to have died from the ailment.

A breakdown of numbers of persons that died after contracting Lassa fever across the country within the first 30 days in 2022 showed that 34 persons died between the 1st and 23rd of January while six others were pronounced dead between the 24th and 30th of the same month.

These statistics were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the Lassa fever update released on Friday.

NCDC added that within the period under review, 981 persons were suspected to have been infected by Lassa fever as against the number recorded within the same period last year.

Through a statement published on its official social media handles, NCDC said that the cumulative age range of the deceased was between 21years and 30 years.

The agency disclosed that men were mostly affected by the disease and that it was prevalent only in 43 Local Governments scattered across 14 states in the country.

Some of the 14 states identified by the agency with Lassa fever cases within the first month of 2022 include Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Enugu, Delta states.

