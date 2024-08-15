JUST IN: Nigeria records 39 mpox cases amid global spread

Barely 24 hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) mpox outbreak public health emergency of international concern, the Federal Government has disclosed that a total of 39 confirmed cases of mpox have been recorded in the country.

The apex government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) stressed that no death have been recorded across the country

The Mpox outbreak has swept through several African countries, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Director General of the NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing held in Abuja.

“In Nigeria, cumulatively, a total of 39 confirmed cases and zero deaths have been recorded across 33 States and the FCT, from the beginning of the year 2024. Bayelsa (16), Cross River (5), Ogun (4), Lagos (4), Ondo (3), and Ebonyi (3) leading the pack.

“Noting the significant concern of the ease of cross-border transmission, this press conference is part of the effort to intensify our coordination and communication with stakeholders to manage the spread of the virus and prevent disease importation,” Idris said.

Mpox is a rare viral zoonotic infectious disease (i.e., disease of animals transmitted from animals to humans) that is endemic in several African countries including the tropical rainforests of Central and West Africa. The exact reservoir of the virus is still unknown, although rodents, squirrels,s and monkeys are suspected to play a part in transmission.

