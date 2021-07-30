JUST IN: Nigeria female B’ball team losses second Tokyo Olympics game against France

The Nigerian female national basketball team, D’ Tigress, has lost its second game at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics games against France after recording 62-87 points.

France, who lost 74-70 to Japan during its first game, average the lost and churned out a gritty defensive display accompanied by some ruthless 3-point shooting to end the game in their favour against the Nigerian team.

D’Tigress returned to the Saitama Super Arena on Friday to take on France in a game they had hoped to finish on a victorious note in order to secure their first win of the Tokyo Olympic Games after losing their respective tournament against the United States (US)

The Nigerian team raced to a 20-17 first-quarter lead against the defending Olympic Games champions, but they surrendered that lead and were behind 70-50 at the end of the third quarter.

D’Tigress, coached by the US-born Otis Hughley, however, dominated the Americans in the final quarter, outscoring the greatest basketball-playing nation in the world 22-11.

