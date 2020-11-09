JUST IN: Niger Gov. tests coronavirus positive, begins isolation

The Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

He explained that his new status was coming after a series of tests for the deadly respiratory disease returned negative.

Bello, through a statement on his social media post, said that upon his positive status, he had proceeded into isolation for the commencement of treatment protocols for the deadly respiratory disease.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and generally okay but I am already self-isolating and receiving the best of care,” he said.