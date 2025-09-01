JUST IN: Niger Gov. sacks commissioners, others over poor performance

The Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has relieved the Commissioners and Special Advisers of their positions over their inability to implement the administration’s policy and programs effectively.

Bago, meanwhile retained the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff, and other principal officers in his officer.

The governor announced the decision to strip the commissioners and special advisers of their position during the state executive council meeting which took place at the council chamber on Monday.

Bago directed executive cabinet members and other aides to hand over all state government property in their possession to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

He also expressed his sincere appreciation to the outgoing members of the Executive Council for their dedicated service to the state.

The Governor further wished them success in their future endeavours and thanked them for their contributions to the development of Niger State.