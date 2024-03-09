JUST IN: NFF drops Musa, invites Tanzanian league player for Eagles friendlies

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has dropped the Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, from the squad for Friendly games against Ghana and Mali.

Musa was part of the Nigerian side that reached the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but did not play a single minute in the competition.

NFF, meanwhile, handed Tanzanian league player, Benjamin Tanimu of Ihefu SC and Luton Town of England defender, Gabriel Osho, their first Nigeria’s call up.

Benjamin’s invitation came barely one month after joining Ihefu SC from Bendel Insurance.

In the list released for the matches scheduled for March 22nd and 26th against Ghana and Mali in Morocco, Rangers of Scotland marksman, Cyriel Dessert, and Natan Stella, who ply his trade in the German bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.