Just In: NFF appoints 61-year-old Portuguese tactician as Super Eagles coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has endorsed a proposal by its Technical and Development sub-committee for the appointment of Portuguese manager, Jose Peseiro, as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

It said that the coach would immediately serve as an observer at the forthcoming African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon while the interim-head coach, Augustine Eguavoen, would guide the team to the biennial tournament.

According to NFF, the tournament would serve as a good avenue for Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Eguavoen, who would revert to his role as technical director of the NFF after the AFCON.

The federation confirmed Peseiro’s appointment through a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, saying the decision was taken during its executive meeting.

Meanwhile, the executive committee has mandated the Technical and Development Committee and the NFF secretariat to organise a friendly match for the Super Eagles when the team arrives in Garoua for the AFCON 2021.

They have also been asked to immediately arrange matches for the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons in the upcoming FIFA windows.

The statement read: “After careful consideration of a memo presented by Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee, the Executive Committee endorsed a proposal for the appointment of Mr. Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, following the end to the relationship with Mr. Gernot Rohr.

“However, the Committee resolved that Mr Augustine Eguavoen, named the interim Head Coach, will lead the Super Eagles to the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon with Mr. Peseiro only playing the role of Observer. It was unanimously agreed that the AFCON is a good avenue for Mr. Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Mr. Eguavoen, who will revert to his role as Technical Director (hence Mr. Peseiro’s immediate boss) after the AFCON.”

The appointment of the Portuguese tactician came days after the Super Eagles’ former German coach, Gernot Rohr, earlier this month.

The 61-year-old was in charge of the Venezuela national team until August and has also coached clubs in his country, Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, and Al Ahly of Egypt.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

