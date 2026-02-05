JUST IN: NEXIM Bank ex-boss bags 10yrs jail over N2.4bn fraud

A High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has sentenced former Managing Director of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Robert Orya, to 10 years imprisonment for defrauding the financial institution N2.4 billion.

Orya, who was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and represented by Samuel Ugwuegbulam, was convicted 10 years after leaving the firm.

The financial expert was convicted on all 49 counts filed against him by Justice F.E. Messiri on Thursday, after his legal counsel was unable to convince the court that NEXIM Bank’s former boss was not guilty of the allegations against him.

The judge, after listening to the parties, handed down a 10-year sentence for each count, cumulating in a total of 490 years imprisonment, saying the convictions run concurrently.

The EFCC described the conviction as a major victory in its ongoing fight against corruption, emphasising that public officials will be held accountable for the mismanagement and embezzlement of public funds.

MORE DETAILS SOON