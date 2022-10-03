JUST IN: NDLEA uncovers 13m tramadol pills from Lekki mansion, arrests owner

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had arrested Chairman, the Autonation Motors, Ugochukwu Chukwukadibia, after over 13 million tramadol pills were discovered and impounded from his mansion in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.

As gathered, Ugochukwu and members of his family do not sleep in the highbrow residential estate, Victoria Garden City, Lekki, rather uses it as a warehouse for storage of drugs before the discovery.

Before his arrest, Ugochukwu who hails from Ihiala local government area of Anambra state, was said to be on the Agency’s watch list as one of those allegedly behind tramadol drug cartel in Nigeria.

The spokesperson, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the arrest and discovery of the drugs through a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

Babafemi added that a bullet-proor Sports Utility Vehicle found at the building on Plot A45 Road 2 used as warehouse during the raid was impounded by the agency.

The spokesperson for the agency disclosed that the Chairman, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd)z has commended the officers and men involved in the operation for their diligence while also appreciating Nigerians for supporting the Agency in its arduous task of ridding the country of the menace of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

He noted that Marwa has promised that the agency would continue to work with Nigerians on the onerous task of saving Nigeria from the drug scourge.

Babafemi noted that the NDLEA boss described the partnership as a warning to drug barons and cartels that there is no hiding place for them anymore,

According to the statement, following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives on Friday 30th September stormed the Plot A45 Road 2 home of the 52-year-old billionaire drug kingpin. A search of the expansive mansion led to the discovery of 443 cartons of Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg, which contains 13, 451, 466 pills of the drug while some cartons were already burnt in a fire incident in the house same day.

“Preliminary investigation shows that he has about six mansions within the VGC, one of which he uses to warehouse the tramadol consignment, while he lives in the one at Plot Z-130 Road 67 and another as his office.

“Five exotic vehicles have also been located in two of his mansions, out of which two SUVs including a bullet jeep have been successfully removed to the Agency’s facility”.

The arrest of Ugochukwu came barely two months after NDLEA uncovered a methamphetamine clandestine laboratory in the residence of another drug kingpin in the estate, Chris Emeka Nzewi, who was arrested on Saturday 30th July along with a chemist, Sunday Ukah, who cooked the illicit drug for him.

At least, 258.74 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and various precursor chemicals used for the production of the toxic drug were recovered from Nzewi’s home during his arrest.

