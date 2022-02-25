JUST IN: NDLEA releases Zinoleesky, five others linked to drugs peddling

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has released one of Marlian music-signed artiste, Oniyide Azeez, popularly called Zinoleesky, and five others apprehended over drugs allegations.

The other five persons also released by the anti-narcotic agency include Abimbola, Owoeye Micheal, Joel Dominiga, Olaolohun Mariam, and Ibrahim Alao.

Confirming the release of the six suspects, NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said that the release was in compliance with the constitution.

Babafemi, on Friday, added that the law stipulated that no suspect could be detained beyond 48 hours and that resulted in the agency granting the six suspects administrative bail.

According to him, you know that they were arrested two days ago and the law does not allow that we keep them beyond that. So, that is why we have granted them administrative bail. On Monday, they will be returning to the agency.

Earlier, announcing Zinoleesky’s release, another artiste, Abdulazeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley, in a video on his official social media handle, after his arrival into Lagos State, stressed that he has gone brought them home.

In the video shared by Naira Marley and monitored by our correspondent, the six, including four males, and two females, were seen rejoicing over their release from the NDLEA custody.

Also, in the video shared, Zinoleesky was captured shirtless, whilst chilling inside a car with other crew members of the Marlian music.

In the lesser than 30 seconds video, they were heard speaking in Yoruba language, saying we have visited the NDLEA den and returned home safely.

