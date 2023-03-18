Report on Interest
under logo

Lagos Govt. swears in 35-man caretaker committee after…

The Guild

Iyabo Ojo takes back comments against theatre practitioners…

The Guild

Police arrests 53 government critics in Hong Kong

The Guild
MetroNews

JUST IN: NDLEA kills ballot box snatcher in Lagos

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

 

Atleast one person has been reported killed after snatching ballot box in Gbagada axis of Lagos State.

M ORE DETAILS SOON 

The Guild 8657 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: