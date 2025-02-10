JUST IN: NDLEA declares three Lagos businessmen, woman wanted for drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared four associates of Lagos drug kingpin, Suleiman Ganiu popularly called Barryshine, wanted for their alleged involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities for which ‘Barryshine’ is currently facing criminal charges at a Federal High Court in the State.

The four suspects, who were declared wanted by the Federal High Court in Lagos, over their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities include: Olarenwaju Abdulai popularly called Alhaji Loyingbo, Oluwafemi Abidoye a.k.a Igbono; Olumuyiwa Ilori a.k.a Murphy and Kafy Bakare from Kaffy Travels.

The four, who were identified as major links for Barryshine’s drug trafficking operations to Saudi and Qatar, were declared wanted by Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court, following the request of the NDLEA.

The agency, in a statement by Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Monday, stated that the court granted its request recently in charge no: FHC/L/731C/2024.

Meanwhile, it appealed to members of the public for any information on the whereabouts of the four wanted suspects, saying they should contact the nearest NDLEA Command.

However, NDLEA noted that Barryshine’s mules have since been arrested by NDLEA, prosecuted, and convicted but this four members have decided not to turn themselves in, trying to evade prosecution.

Barryshine, who is the owner of Barryshine Suleiman limited, the parent company for his business, is currently facing multiple criminal charges at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The alleged drug peddler came under the Agency’s watchlist over his alleged role in four foiled attempts to export cocaine to Saudi Arabia and Qatar through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos between 2022 and 2024.

Investigations on the failed drug trafficking attempts was said to have led to the suspect arrest and identification of others involved in the illicit operations.

It was learnt that after discovering Barryshine’s arrest, the other four suspects went into hiding prompting NDLEA to approach the court for an order to declare them wanted publicly.

The orders read: “That an order of this Honourable Court declaring one Olarenwaju Ramon Abdulai a.k.a ‘Alhaji Loyingbo’, wanted by a public notice with their photographs conspicuously displayed, who are presently at large for their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu a.k.a ‘Barryshine’, ‘Ejeoto’ is hereby granted.

“That an Order declaring one Oluwafemi Akande Abidoye a.k.a ‘Igbono’, ‘Baba Eje’, Iwaya’, ‘Femi Iwaya’, wanted by a public notice with their photographs conspicuously displayed, who are presently at large for their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu Ganiu a.k.a ‘Barryshine’, ‘Ejeoto’ is hereby granted.

“That an Order declaring one Olumuyiwa Olufemi Ilori a.k.a ‘Murphy’, wanted by a public notice with his photograph conspicuously displayed, who is presently at large for his involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu Ganiu a.k.a ‘Barryshine’, ‘Ejeoto’ is hereby granted.

“That an Order declaring one Alate Kafy Zakare Bukki of Kaffy Travels wanted by a public notice with her photograph conspicuously displayed, who is presently at large for her involvement in the drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu Ganiu a.k.a ‘Barryshine’, ‘Ejeoto’ is hereby granted.”