JUST IN: NDLEA arrests over 200 guests during cannabis party in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested over 200 youths and other guests attending a cannabis party in Asokoro axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

After arresting guests, NDLEA, in a joint operation with men of the Department of State Services (DSS), has further sealed the Diplomatic Hotel for allowing its facility to serve as a venue for the party.

Aside from medical use, the smoking of Cannabis and other substances has been banned by the Federal Government and assigned NDLEA to enforce the law across Nigeria.

The Director of Media Advocacy for NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed arrests and closure of the facility on Thursday, said that the action was carried out to prevent a launch of a suspected new psychoactive drink.

While arguing that arrests and closure of the hotel were in accordance with the law against drug abuse, Babafemi disclosed that the suspects were currently being profiled as well as interviewed and that bottles of the new drink have been sent to a laboratory to ascertain its content.

The NDLEA spokesperson, in a statement made available to newsmen, stressed that the hotel was raided at about 8:18 pm yesterday, following intelligence reports that some youths were planning to hold a hemp party at the hotel.

According to the statement, quantities of cannabis Sativa were recovered from the pockets and bags of those arrested at the hemp party.

“The audacious party no doubt is part of attempts by some elements to create a drug subculture in the Nigerian social space. The NDLEA will however continue to work with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders to ensure abuse of illicit substances is not allowed to get entrenched in the country under any guise”.

