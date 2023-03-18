Report on Interest
MetroNewsTop Story

JUST IN: NDLEA arrests four politicians over vote-buying in Ogun

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

 

Yhe Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested four politicians for engaging in vote buying in Ogun State.

The four politicians were said to have been arrested by the anti-drug agency team monitoring election around Ibara housing estate in the state.

They were found with hundreds of credit cards that were containing N10, 000 which was meant to persuade electorates to vote during the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The arrests was contained in a statement released by the agency through his official social media handle on Saturday.

According to the statement, the NDLEA operatives on election duty engaging in stop and search exercise, just intercepted four party agents with hundreds of money credit cards, to buy votes at Ibara housing estate, Ogun state. Each card contains N10 000 and activated to cash with a code.

The Chairman, NDLEA, Buba Marwa, has directed the suspects be handed over to the Ogun Police Command after proper documentation for interrogation and prosecution in accordance with the law.

 

