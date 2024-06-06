JUST IN: NDLEA arrests four hajj pilgrims with 200 cocaine pallets

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has raided Emerald Hotel, Ladipo area of Oshodi, Lagos state where four intending Hajj pilgrims were lodged and caught in the act of ingesting wraps of cocaine ahead of their airlifting to Saudi Arabia.

The four suspects arrested during the raid were identified as : Usman Kamorudeen, 31; Olasunkanmi Owolabi, 46; Fatai Yekini, 38; and a lady, Ayinla Kemi, 34.

They were said to have been lodged in two rooms inside the hotel and had prepared 200 pellets of cocaine weighing 2.20 kilograms to swallow when NDLEA officers stormed their rooms, preventing the act.

The Director, Media and Advocacy

NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this on Thursday, said that the suspects were apprehended yesterday following intelligence gathered on their plan before airlift to the holy land.

Babafemi, in a statement made available to The Guild, stressed that the aim behind the raid was to remove Nigeria from list of countries used as route for drug trafficking.

According to the statement, “One hundred wraps of the Class A substance were recovered from each of the two rooms bringing the total seizure to 200 wraps. Two suspects were to swallow 100 wraps each.

“Commending the Commander, officers and men of the Lagos state Command of NDLEA, which conducted the operation, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) said the agency will continue to spread its dragnet to track, trace and apprehend criminal elements who may want to hide under pilgrimage to carry out their nefarious activities capable of denting the image of the country”.

The NDLEA boss also stated that “the Agency will work with our counterparts in Saudi Arabia to ensure that the designated recipients of seized illicit drug consignments in any part of Saudi Arabia are also traced and dealt with accordingly”

MORE DETAILS SOON