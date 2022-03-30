JUST IN: NDLEA arrests five more members of Lagos airport drug syndicate

The Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested five additional members of a drug syndicate operating at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos, increasing the number to seven persons.

Among those arrested was the kingpin, Yunana Fidelis, who fled from Lagos to Kaduna State the moment their operations became known to the anti-drug trafficking agency.

Others arrested during investigations said to have been carried out by NDLEA were Adesanwo Temitope; Owoseni Taiwo Temidayo; Fasoranti Shola and Bamigbade Jonathan.

Before the arrest of these five, it was learnt that two suspects were initially arrested in connection with their operations at the port. And those arrested were Ofijeh John, a SAHCO driver, and Nyam Alex, who is a security guard with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO).

It was learnt that the gang was behind the smuggling of 1, 584,000 tablets of Tramadol seized on Tuesday 15th March by NDLEA operatives in collaboration with Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Customs service personnel at the airport.

The Director, Media and Advocacy for NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, stated that other items seized include 17 cartons of 250mg Tramadol branded as “Tamra” weighing 669.70kg and five cartons of 225mg Tramadol under the brand name “Royal” with a gross weight of 217.15kg.

He said: “The psychotropic substance, which was imported into the country from Pakistan was smuggled through the airport tarmac using one of the vehicles of the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) and was intercepted at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Personnel Yard.

“Yunana Fidelis who is also a staff of NACHO had escaped and fled to Kaduna after depositing N19.8 million cash with a Bureau De Change (BDC) operator to be paid later into his bank account.

“After tracking him for days in Kaduna, on Friday 25th Fidelis relocated to Abuja where he was eventually arrested by NDLEA operatives at 7pm on Sunday 27th March while he was trying to collect N1 million cash from an undercover agent who posed as a BDC operator.

“In addition to recovering the cash Fidelis deposited with the BDC operator in Lagos, the Agency had also placed a post-no debit order on his identified bank accounts”.

