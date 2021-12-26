JUST IN: NDLEA arrests drugs kingpin, seizes 8.3M tramadol, others in Lagos

A breakdown of the seized drug shows 7,991,600 Tramadol tablets and 390,000 capsules of the same weighing 5,468.894 kilograms.
These drugs were recovered by the anti-drug agency during an intensive raid of the popular livestock and ram market, Alaba Rago, and Satellite town in Lagos.
Speaking on the arrest and impounded drugs, Director, Media and Advocacy for NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that the operation was directed by the Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) that enforcement should be intensified.
According to him, Marwa ordered that the officials sustained surveillance on some targets at Satellite town and Alaba Rago areas of Lagos.
He assured the drug peddlers that the leadership of NDLEA would continue to frustrate any plans to either transport drug from Nigeria or use the country as transit location for trafficking to other countries.
“In another raid on Monday 20th December following tasking surveillance in a notorious neighborhood at Alaba Rago, Alaba area of Lagos, one Surajo Mohammed was arrested with 941.14kg cannabis while 56,782 bottles of codeine were seized from the store of another drug lord still at large”.