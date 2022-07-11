JUST IN: NDLEA arrests Boko Haram fighter after fleeing from Kuje prison

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has re-arrested one of the 64 Boko Haram suspected fighters that escaped from the Medium Security Correctional Centre, Kuje, following an attack on the facility by insurgents.

The fleeing terror suspect, Suleiman Sidi, was arrested at Area 1 motorpark, in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno state.

He was arrested in the early hours of Monday and when he was searched by the anti-narcotic agency officials, three wraps of cannabis sativa were found on him.

The Boko Haram suspected fighter’s arrest was confirmed by the Director, Media and Advocacy for NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, through a statement released hours after his detain.

According to the statement, During preliminary interview, the wanted terror suspect confimed he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges, adding that he was indeed one of the inmates who escaped from the facility last Tuesday.

“While commending the officers and men of the FCT Command of the Agency for the arrest and their vigilance, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has directed that the wanted suspect should be immediately handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS”.

Sidi was among the 64 suspected terrorists that were declared wanted by the Federal Government through the NCoS after some terrorists attacked the prison facility and killed atleast four inmates and a law enforcement agency.

