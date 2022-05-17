JUST IN: NDLEA arrests 59yrs old drug kingpin, nine others in Delta

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has arrested a 59 years old female drug kingpin Bridget Emeka and nine others during a raid at her mansion and drug bunks in Delta State.

Emeka, who has been on the wanted list of the anti-narcotic agency, was said to be a backbone specialized majorly in distributing crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine and other illicit substances across the state.

No fewer than nine of her staff and associates were said to have been arrested alongside the drug dealer in coordinated simultaneous operations at her expansive residence.

The drug bunks was said to have been where she accommodated drug users and sold illicit substances to them including other people in different axis of Warri, Delta state.

Through a statement released by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday, other items recovered aside the drugs were a pump action gun, 15 cartridges, documents, two cars, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia such as sodium bicarbonate and polythene wrappings

Babafemi disclosed that the five of her staff, who cook, cut, package and distribute the drugs found in her house were arrested while four of her associates were equally arrested at her drug bunks in other parts of the town during the raids by Strike Force officers of NDLEA supported by the military.

The Spokesperson noted all the recovered items and suspects have been taken to appropriate authorities for further investigations.

According to the statement: “The drug baroness has been under surveillance for weeks after her identification as a major distributor of illicit drugs in the South South state. Bridget cooks Cocaine into Crack Cocaine for local distribution and consumption in drug joints.

“Some of the paraphernalia for making Crack recovered from her house include:

sodium bicarbonate, which is the main adulterant and recipe for making crack cocaine, as well as transparent nylon used in wrapping the finished product.”

On his part, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men for effectively tracking the kingpin leading to her arrest.

