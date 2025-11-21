28.3 C
Just in: NDLEA arrests 20 Filipinos linked to ship trafficking cocaine

By MONSURUDEEN Olowoopejo

Barely six months after 10 Thai sailors and their ship were convicted and fined $4.3million
for bringing 32.9kg cocaine into Nigeria, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted another commodity laden vessel- MV Nord Bosporus marked 9760110 from the port of Santos in Brazil at the Apapa seaport in Lagos with no less than 20 kilograms of the Class A drug buried under its cargo.

The illicit drug consignment was discovered on board the vessel by NDLEA officers who thereafter took the Master of the ship, Captain Quino Eugene Corpus and 19 other crew members who were Filipinos into custody for investigation.

MORE DETAILS SOON

