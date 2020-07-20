Report on Interest
JUST IN: NDDC’s probe committee chairman withdraws from ongoing hearing 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

By The Guild

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has withdrawn from chairing the committee after his alleged involvement in wrongdoings and being an interested party in the ongoing hearing aimed to look into alleged misappropriation of funds, undue process award of contracts, and other corruption practices raised by concerned Nigerians against the commission.

Following his decision, the Deputy Chairman, Thomas Ereyi-Tobi, has stepped in as the chairman for the continuation of the hearing.

It would be recalled that the acting Managing Director of NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, had last week, alongside his team walked out on the committee investigating the alleged N40 billion irregular expenditure in the commission, after accusing Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo) of corruption.

But, at the resumed hearing on Monday, Tunji-Ojo, in his opening remarks noted that his decision becomes imperative to allow a fair hearing in the ongoing probe.

Details shortly…

 

 

