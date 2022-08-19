JUST IN: NBC revokes AIT, Silverbird, LTV, 49 others licenses over unpaid N2.66Bn fees

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has ordered the management of Silverbird television, African Independent Television (AIT), Raypower, and Rhythm radio stations as well as others to shut down their operations in another 24 hours after revoking the stations’ licenses over failure to pay N2.66 billion approval fees.

Others were: Lagos Television and Radio Lagos, Gombe State Broadcasting Corporation, Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation, Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation, Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation, Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation, Imo State Broadcasting Corporation, Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation and Borno State Broadcasting Corporation.

Also, Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation, Sokoto State Broadcasting Corporation, Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation, Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation, Jigawa State Broadcasting Corporation, Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation, and Katsina State Broadcasting Corporation.

NBC noted that the move to revoke their licenses was taken following a publication on stations that were yet to approach the commission for the renewal of their licenses.

According to the Commission, a two-week waiver was given to the affected stations to complete their renewal exercise but the window elapse with none of the media organisations coming forward to validate their licenses.

In a statement by NBC on Friday, the commission stressed that the media organization affected were yet to complete their outstanding license fees before the need for renewal commenced.

NBC noted that the stations’ action were in contravention of the National Broadcasting Commission Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, particularly section 10(a) of the third schedule of the Act.

According to the statement, “Therefore, after due consideration, NBC hereby announces the revocation of the licenses of the…stations and gives them 24 hours to shut down their operations. Our offices nationwide are hereby directed to collaborate with security agencies to ensure immediate compliance.”

The broadcast regulator said the continued operation of the “debtor stations is illegal and constitutes a threat to national security”.

It called on other broadcast stations yet to renew their licences for the present duration to do so within the next 30 days to avoid sanctions.

“The Commission also calls on all IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) and all other broadcast stations that are streaming online to register with the Commission to avoid disconnection,” it added.

“Broadcasters should note that having a DTT or FM license does not warrant a broadcaster to stream online; they are two different licences.”

