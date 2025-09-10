JUST IN: Nationwide blackout after national grid collapses

Millions of Nigerians have been left without electricity after the national power grid suffered yet another major collapse, disrupting supply across the country and halting normal activities in homes and businesses.

The blackout, which has affected nearly all power distribution networks, has forced many businesses, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), to shut down after being cut off from power supply.

According to initial data released by the Nigeria national grid page on X shortly after the disturbance, the incident occurred around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, leaving most of the country without power.

Only a few distribution companies received minimal load allocation, Abuja and Ibadan DisCos each got 20 megawatts (MW), while Benin DisCo recorded 10 MW.

Others, including Eko, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Yola DisCos, were completely cut off, plunging their coverage areas into total darkness.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which manages the national grid, confirmed the system collapse in a statement made available to newsmen.

“We are aware of the current system disturbance on the national grid. Our engineers are working tirelessly to restore normal supply as quickly as possible,” it said.

This latest failure underscores the fragile state of Nigeria’s electricity network, which has been plagued by repeated system disturbances in recent years.

However, the Nigerian national grid page indicated that efforts to fully restore electricity supply were ongoing at the time of filing this report.