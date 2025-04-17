26.6 C
JUST IN: Natasha links Akpabio, Kogi Gov., Bello to family residence attack

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

The suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has alleged that the attack on her family residence in Obeiba-Ihima community, Okehi Local Government Area were sponsored by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the State Governor, Usman Ododo, and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said that the attack on her family house in Kogi was orchestrated to silence her after requesting that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, dismiss the petition submitted before his office by Akpabio, Bello and others.

In a short statement released on the lawmaker’s official social media handle on Thursday, she reiterated that the three personalities were after her life.

She said: “Nigeria Police, I reiterate, should any harm befall me, Nigerian Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Ex Gov. Yahaya Bello and Gov. Usman Ododo of Kogi state should be held responsible”.

The attack on the lawmaker’s family residence has left many in fear after a group of gunmen stormed the property at approximately 1:00 a.m, vandalized the building and shattered several window panes before fleeing the scene to avoid any arrest.

As gathered, the incident was quickly reported by the Senator’s Chief Security Officer, Yakubu Ovanja, to the appropriate security authorities.

In response to the distress call, operatives from the Okehi Division were immediately deployed to the area to secure the premises and assess the damage.

After their arrival, the police surveyed the property and documented it to aid identification of the culprits and determine whether the attack was politically motivated or otherwise.

