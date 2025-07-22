JUST IN: NASS security men stop Natasha from accessing assembly premises

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was reportedly denied access to the National Assembly premises, even after notifying the Senate of her resumption.

As gathered, Akpoti-Uduaghan was halted by security personnel stationed at the NASS premises while making her way to the chamber, accompanied by supporters, including human rights activist Aisha Yesufu.

The lawmaker, who is serving a six-month suspension by the upper legislative chamber, had vowed to resume sitting in the NASS chambers following a court verdict ordering the Senate to recall her.

However, when Akpoti-Uduaghan attempted to resume plenary on Tuesday, her convoy, including a car carrying Yesufu, was reportedly stopped at the National Assembly gate.

Despite identifying herself and presenting her credentials, the senator, who later proceeded on foot with supporters, was allegedly denied entry into the premises to reclaim her seat in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Speaking with journalists outside the chamber’s gate, Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed deep disappointment over her denial of access, describing it as a violation of her constitutional rights.

The lawmaker stated that she was a duly elected senator resuming her constitutional duties after notifying the Senate, and condemned the heavy police presence and the Senate leadership’s refusal to allow her entry.

“The number of armed policemen that we met outside, you know, all well kitted with guns, charged at a female senator who is unarmed with her people here. The fact that the Senate, under the leadership of Godswill Akabio, have decided to become lawbreakers by denying me entrance into the chambers to resume my team..

“There’s been some conversations in the media by his own team trying to twist the narrative that the judge did not order my reinstatement. And I’d like to clarify that. You see, let’s go on to section 318 of the 1999 Constitution. It is very clear that decisions of a court comes in five ways

She said, “The second issue that I have seen withering around the media is that the Senate appealed the judgment. And I mentioned it, I’m saying clearly, Now, this is the appeal that was initiated last week against Justice Bintanyaku’s judgment. It is clear that it is not the National Assembly, neither it is the Senate. It is Akpabio himself.

“In as much as the judgment, Justice Bintanyiaku’s judgment was the most watery of all the suspension judgments we’ve had. There is one particular portion of her decision which I want us to hinge upon, where she mentioned that my suspension is actually excessive and that it being suspended for six months actually will prevent my ability to carry out my constitutional functions as stipulated in Section 63 of the 1999 Constitution.

“Now what does Section 63 of the 1999 Constitution mean? That every senator in this and every parliamentarian is to attend a city not less than 181 days per year to carry out my constituted functions. And what are the constitutional functions of a senator?

“So that means what Justice Bintanyako told the National Assembly is that not only is my judgment excessive, but it will also deprive me of carrying out my elected according to the Nigerian Constitution. That is Section 63. So that means my suspension is illegal.

“If you look at that, because anything that contravenes the Nigerian Constitution is illegal. And the National Assembly cannot be greater than the Constitution. They’re now coming down again based on the appeal. Akpabio himself cannot be greater than the courts, cannot be greater than the Constitution.

“And I want Nigerians to know that the office of the Senate President, Akpabio himself, does not give me my legitimacy as a senator. The fact that he has gone on appeal himself does not invalidate the decision of Justice Bintanyako and does not deprive, stop me from being a senator. I got my legitimacy as a senator today from the people of Kogi Central who voted me at the February 2023 election.

Earlier, our correspondents observed that security has been significantly heightened in and around the National Assembly Complex in Abuja amid reports that suspended Senator to resume plenary.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were visibly stationed at key entry points, including the main gate, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) gate, the annex gate, and the Villa gate leading into the complex.

The Guild gathered that vehicles entering the premises were subjected to thorough searches, with security personnel demanding proper identification from all occupants.

It was learnt that Individuals unable to present valid ID cards were turned back and denied access to the premises.