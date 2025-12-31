Just in: Nasarawa senator dies @52 after brief illness

The lawmaker representing Nasarawa North Senatorial District, Godiya Akwashiki, has been reported dead at the age of 52 after a brief illness, a development that has halted the new year celebrations within his constituency in Nasarawa State.

Akwashiki’s death came barely four months after residents held a special prayers for him, seeking God’s intervention for his health following the critical nature of his ailments.

It was learnt that the lawmaker, who was said to have passed on Wednesday during celebration for the new year, fell ill weeks after his re-election as the Senator for the northern senatorial district of the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON