JUST IN: Nasarawa Govt. seals MTN office over unpaid taxes

The Nasarawa State Board of Internal Revenue Service (NSBIRS) has sealed mobile telecommunications giant, MTN, office in Akwanga town, over unpaid taxes in the state.

Aside from MTN office, other firms including Maya Stores, were also shut down over unpaid taxes by the state government officials.

It was learnt that the tax officials stormed the business premises along Keffi road in Akwanga Local Government on Tuesday.

After sealing the premises of the firms, the officials, who declined to speak publicly, stated that the firms have violated Section 104 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) as amended.

After the closure, residents told The Guild that dozens of customers that had visited the offices to transact businesses were denied access and they were allegedly turned by the officials.

