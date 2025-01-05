JUST IN: Nasarawa former lawmaker dies @59 after prolonged protracted illness

A former member of the House of Representatives from Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State, Ishaq Kana, has died after a protracted illness.

The former lawmaker, who is the North-Central Zonal Chairman of Team New Nigeria, died barely five months ahead of his 60th birthday in the state.

Kana, according to sources, died on Sunday at a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja medical facility after protracted illness.

The source added that the former lawmaker, who was a former gubernatorial aspirant, has been laid to rest under Islamic rites in Abuja.