JUST IN: Nasarawa former council boss passes on @ 47

A Lafia Local Government Council former chairman, Yahuza Mairafi, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 47 in Nasarawa State.

As gathered, the former council boss, had been a staunch member of the ruling party in Nasarawa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was pronounced dead by medical experts in the state after a brief illness.

A family source, who disclosed the development on Monday, said that Mairafi died yesterday night after all efforts to ensure he gets well by medical experts proved abortive.

The family source added that remains of Lafia ex-chairman would be interred in accordance with Islamic rites later in the day.

