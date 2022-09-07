JUST IN: Napoli beats Liverpool 4-1 as champion league kicks off

The Italian team, Napoli, has defeated Liverpool 4-1 during a group A champions league encounter, denting the chances of the English team to exert their dominance on the continent.

As gathered, the last time Liverpool was 3-0 down at halftime in the Champions League was eight years ago against the Spanish giant, Real Madrid, and ensured that no goal was conceded during the second half.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were 3-0 down at the half time but it could easily have been more, but the intervention of their goalkeeper, Alisson, saved a penalty, and defender, Virgil van Dijk, made a goalline block.

Piotr Zielinski put Napoli ahead from the spot in the fifth minute after Victor Osimhen had hit the post for the host during the game played on Wednesday.

And minutes after, Andre-Frank Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone extended Napoli’s lead before Zielinski scored again after the break, to reduce Liverpool’s chances of turning the game around.

It was a terrible opening half from Liverpool as Joe Gomez struggled to deal with Osimhen and was relieved when the Napoli forward trudged off with an injury before half-time.

His replacement, Simeone, needed just three minutes to score on his Champions League debut as Liverpool looked shell-shocked by the home side’s relentless forward approach.

There were chances for the visitors – Van Dijk had a header well saved, Mohamed Salah struck an effort at the goalkeeper and a teasing cross bounced dangerously off Harvey Elliott’s knee at the back post.

But Liverpool were sloppy in possession – even Salah mis-controlled a good pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold when well-placed in the box – and their defensive mistakes were punished by an expressive Napoli side.

Any hope of a second-half comeback were over when Zielinski chipped a finish over Alisson from close range to make it 4-0 and though Luis Diaz curled in for an immediate response and came close with a diving header, Liverpool were deservedly beaten.

Deadline-day signing Arthur Melo came on for his debut late in the second half and fellow midfielder Thiago returned from injury to make a brief cameo, but Liverpool will head home having now won just two of their last seven matches in all competitions.

