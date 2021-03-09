Just In: My office has no case against Tinubu yet- Malami

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has debunked claims that his office had filed suits before courts against All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader and Lagos State former governor, Bola Tinubu, bordering on assets declaration and other related alleged corrupt practices as been speculated in the media.

Although, a letter from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) titled: Re: Investigation Activities, had earlier requested that the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) furnished it with Tinubu’s asset declaration form, in order to ascertain the extent of investigation done on the case.

Malami, who stated these during an interview on a popular television programme on Tuesday, distanced his office from engaging in the current actions that tried to drag the former governor before any court in the country, saying, the office was yet to institute any case against the Tinubu.

He noted that, though his office was yet to initiate any case against the Lagos state former governor, that does not hold back EFCC and CCB to prosecute him since they were Federal Government agencies that act statutorily in accordance with laws that established them in the country.

Malami said: “The office of the Attorney General as you rightly know has not taken any decision as to include filing or instituting a case before any court in the land relating to Bola Ahmed. But the content of the law, which you rightly know, the EFCC and CCB are bodies that are invested with statutory powers to act within the context of the laws that established them.

“I am not in the position to give you a precise answer and will suggest that you may perhaps consider inviting the chairmen of EFCC and CCB for elaborate answers associated with those charges if any has been filled by any of such agencies. I am not here in representatives’ capacities to speak for them neither in a defensive capacity for them. I will suggest that you invite the heads of those agencies to shed more light.

The office of the Attorney General and its arms, which is the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has not initiated any prosecution or institute investigations through the agencies, EFCC or CCB”, he added.