JUST IN: My 2023 presidential election ambition will be declared soon- Kogi Gov

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, the Kogi State Governor, Yahya Bello, has disclosed plans to seek the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the poll scheduled to hold on 23 February 2023.

Bello added that the next president of Nigeria, considering the challenges confronting the nation, must be someone that could unify all ethnic groups and address their agitations without favoring any region above the others.

The governor, who disclosed these on Friday during an interview on a popular television programme, noted that the call from the youths, women and the elites further indicated that they had discovered he has leadership qualities that could solve challenges of the nation.

He noted that going forward in 2023, the country must consider the capacity of every candidate that aimed to contest and rule Nigeria because anyone that must rule Nigeria should be someone that has the capacity to govern.

Bello said: “Nigerians, the youth, and women including the elites are asking me to run for the 2023 presidential election. I believe that it is high time we look into capacity particularly someone that can do the job of leading Nigeria.

“It must be someone that can unify this country. I think that they have seen something in me and that is why they are asking me to come and unite and fix Nigeria for them.

“My answer will be in the affirmative a few times from now. I want to appeal to each and everyone that are urging me to come and contest to be patient. This is a work in progress and by the grace of God, I will not disappoint you especially when the time some to give a response to that”, the governor added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

