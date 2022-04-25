JUST IN: Muslims reject Christians, GAC endorsement of Sanwo-Olu’s second term

As 2023 general election draws near, Muslims have rejected endorsement of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for second term by members of the advisory council to Lagos Governor under the aegis of Governor Advisory Council (GAC), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and others, describing the move as robbing Peter to pay Paul.

The Muslims said that they do not have any personal beef for the governor but that they were against the move by the Christians and GAC that were aware of the earlier arrangement, particularly before the 2019 election.

According to the Muslims, its objection were hinged on the fact that Christians have had their two terms and that it was the turn of Muslims to produce next governor for Lagos in 2023.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

